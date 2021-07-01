October 7, 1925-June 21, 2021

READLYN-Florence Lorina (Hay) Stahlhut-Luloff 95, formerly of Readlyn, Iowa, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Marinette, Wisconsin, having lived a full and blessed life.

Florence was born on October 7, 1925, in Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Martha Hay. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1944 where she played women’s basketball for four years. Florence loved sports and was very proud of her accomplishments as a basketball player. Her father introduced her to baseball and drove her to many St. Louis Cardinal games. Those experiences made her a life long basketball and baseball fan.

On February 15, 1948, Florence was married to Irvin Stahlhut and had two children: Barbara (Caves) in 1948 and Ronnie in 1958. The Stahlhut family ran the Readlyn Chicken Hatchery from 1947-1967 and later Stahlhut Farm Services. Sadly Irvin died in 1976 following a farm accident, after 28 years of marriage. Florence was blessed to meet and then marry Marvin Luloff May 31, 1980, and they were married for 20 years.