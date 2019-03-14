(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Florence L. “Flo” Dahl, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 19, 1934, in Bayard, daughter of Carl H. and Martha D. (Pindle) Boots. She married John Dahl on Jan. 3, 1953, in Cedar Falls. He died March 13, 1990. She married John Eisenbach on June 9, 2013, in Cedar Falls.
Flo was a grocery checker for many years at Eagle’s and Deel’s grocery stores in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Jean (Darrell) Hoy of Washburn, Joan Holland of Colfax and Carole (Jeff) Hanson of Cedar Falls; a son, Jim (Nancy) Dahl of Tripoli; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Milo Gadow of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband; a great-grandchild, and a sister-in-law, Harriet Gadow.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
