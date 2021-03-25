June 28, 1931-March 21, 2021

WAVERLY-Florence June Crandall, 89, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home from natural causes.

Florence, the daughter of Clarence M. and Agnes M. (Olson) Osmundson was born on June 28, 1931 in Spring Grove, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Big Canoe Lutheran Church in rural Decorah. She attended the historic two room country schoolhouse in Highlandville through eighth grade and graduated from Decorah High School in 1950. On August 10, 1958 she was united into marriage to Eldon Milo Crandall at Big Canoe Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born.

From 1950 to 1960 Florence worked as the office manager and assistant to Dr. E.F. Hagen in Decorah. From 1974 until her retirement in 1993, she worked as a Ward Secretary at the Waverly Health Care Center. In August of 1983 she became a Certified Health Unit Coordinator by passing the first ever certification exam through the National Association of Health Unit Coordinators (NAHUC).

After retiring, Florence and Eldon enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed needlework, cross stitch, knitting, gardening, baking and spending time with her family.