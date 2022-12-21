February 14, 1930-December 17, 2022
RAYMOND-Florence G. Dittmer, 92, of rural Waterloo, IA, died, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. The Vigil service will be at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials will be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
