 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Florence G. Dittmer

  • 0
Florence G. Dittmer

February 14, 1930-December 17, 2022

RAYMOND–Florence G. Dittmer, 92, of rural Waterloo, IA, died, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. The Vigil service will be at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials will be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Florence was born February 14, 1930, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Arend) Schares. She attended country schools around Gilbertville. On September 27, 1949, she was united in marriage to Alban Vitus Dittmer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They farmed near Raymond and after their family was raised, Florence became an Avon sales representative for 20 years and worked as a hostess at the Burger King restaurant on La Porte Road in Waterloo for 27 years. She also volunteered in the gift shop at Allen Hospital. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond.

Florence is survived by two daughters, Gloria (Kurt) Mielke of Keosauqua, IA, Wanda Dittmer of Waterloo; two sons, William (Mary) Dittmer of rural Jesup, Joseph (Sandy) Dittmer of Shelby Township, MI; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Alrene Schares; one brother-in-law, Al Schmelzer.

In addition to her husband Al who died October 29, 2016, Florence was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Joyce Dittmer (in infancy); one son, Richard Dittmer; five brothers, Nobert (Leona) Schares, Louis (Maxine) Schares, Jerome (Marie) Schares, Kenneth (Marlys) Schares, and Adam Schares; also seven sisters, Henrietta (Fred) Simons, Teddy (Howard) Breyfogle, Blanche (Ben) Schmitz, Rita (Clement) Michaels, Sister Norbert Marie Schares, Agnes (Hank) Schnelle and Rosalea Schmelzer.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Heating costs are rising this winter and these states are getting it the worst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News