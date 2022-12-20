February 14, 1930-December 17, 2022

RAYMOND–Florence G. Dittmer, 92, of rural Waterloo, IA, died, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. The Vigil service will be at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials will be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Florence was born February 14, 1930, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Arend) Schares. She attended country schools around Gilbertville. On September 27, 1949, she was united in marriage to Alban Vitus Dittmer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They farmed near Raymond and after their family was raised, Florence became an Avon sales representative for 20 years and worked as a hostess at the Burger King restaurant on La Porte Road in Waterloo for 27 years. She also volunteered in the gift shop at Allen Hospital. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond.

Florence is survived by two daughters, Gloria (Kurt) Mielke of Keosauqua, IA, Wanda Dittmer of Waterloo; two sons, William (Mary) Dittmer of rural Jesup, Joseph (Sandy) Dittmer of Shelby Township, MI; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Alrene Schares; one brother-in-law, Al Schmelzer.

In addition to her husband Al who died October 29, 2016, Florence was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Joyce Dittmer (in infancy); one son, Richard Dittmer; five brothers, Nobert (Leona) Schares, Louis (Maxine) Schares, Jerome (Marie) Schares, Kenneth (Marlys) Schares, and Adam Schares; also seven sisters, Henrietta (Fred) Simons, Teddy (Howard) Breyfogle, Blanche (Ben) Schmitz, Rita (Clement) Michaels, Sister Norbert Marie Schares, Agnes (Hank) Schnelle and Rosalea Schmelzer.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.