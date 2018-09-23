Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Florence "Froso" Lamb

Florence "Froso" Lamb

WATERLOO -- Florence "Froso" Lamb, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 20, at Stanard Family Assisted Living, Cedar Falls.

She was born Feb. 22, 1918, on the Isle of Crete, Greece, daughter of Ioannis and Aikaterini Spantidaki Biris. She married Paul Lamb on July 27, 1937, on the Isle of Crete, Greece. He died Feb. 5, 1991.

Survivors include: her son, Paul (Ellen Robinson) Lambakis of Urbandale; extended family; and many friends.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Mary K. Lamb.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is for an hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the services.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Mrs. Lamb was a loving homemaker, renowned hostess and devoted member of her church.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Florence "Froso" Lamb (1918-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments