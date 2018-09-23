WATERLOO -- Florence "Froso" Lamb, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 20, at Stanard Family Assisted Living, Cedar Falls.
She was born Feb. 22, 1918, on the Isle of Crete, Greece, daughter of Ioannis and Aikaterini Spantidaki Biris. She married Paul Lamb on July 27, 1937, on the Isle of Crete, Greece. He died Feb. 5, 1991.
Survivors include: her son, Paul (Ellen Robinson) Lambakis of Urbandale; extended family; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a daughter, Mary K. Lamb.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is for an hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the services.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Mrs. Lamb was a loving homemaker, renowned hostess and devoted member of her church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.