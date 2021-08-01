October 21, 1928-July 28, 2021
GRUNDY CENTER-Florence Freese, 92, of Grundy Center, IA, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Arlington Place of Grundy Center under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice, while surrounded by her loving family.
Following Florence’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A public memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Fredsville Lutheran Church located at 32756 150th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Rev. Lisa Dietrich is officiating the memorial service for Florence. Florence will be laid to rest immediately following the service in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Florence’s name to her family which will later be designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Engelkes Abels Funeral Home is caring for Florence and her family.
Florence Freese was born on October 21, 1928 in rural Ackley, IA, the daughter of Lammert and Fannie (Folkerts) Hemmen. She went to county school and after graduating from 8th grade in the spring she went to Steamboat Rock High School in the fall and would graduate from there. Florence worked as a hired girl for many years and then started work in Wellsburg. On November 7, 1952 she was united in marriage to Fred Freese at East Friesland Presbyterian Church, rural Ackley, Iowa. They made their first home in rural Stout, Iowa and eventually bought their present home in Stout, Iowa.
Florence was a member of Fredsville Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and also a member of the Ladies Circle for a few years. She enjoyed quilting on Thursday mornings especially the coffee breaks, where they discussed many subjects.
Florence was employed at U.N.I for fifteen years as a custodian before retiring in 1990. Linda Meyer got her a part time job, the following spring sorting beans at Kruger Seed and in the fall at Pioneer sorting corn. Florence really enjoyed having worked there for twenty-four years. She also enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking short trips with her sisters, her flowers, eating out and shopping.
Florence is survived by her two sons: Merlin (Linda) Freese and Michael (Patricia) Freese; grandchildren: Tera (Brian) Weber, Grace (Ben) Conrad, Benjamin (Tracy) Freese, Kyle (Leah) Freese, Kreg (Jalesa) Freese; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters: Ann Muzzy and Fannie Hilsabeck; sister-in-law’s: Wava Hemmen, Kitty Hemmen and Elva (Jim) Brown; brother-in-law: Gale Grabow as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Fred Freese of 50 years; parents: Lammert and Fannie Hemmen; sisters: Grace Hemmen, Hattie DeVries, Jacobina (Jackie) Grabow, George Hemmen; brother: Jake Hemmen; sister in infancy; brother-in-laws: Marvin Devries, Darwin Muzzy and Verle Hilsabeck
