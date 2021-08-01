October 21, 1928-July 28, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Florence Freese, 92, of Grundy Center, IA, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Arlington Place of Grundy Center under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice, while surrounded by her loving family.

Following Florence’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A public memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Fredsville Lutheran Church located at 32756 150th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Rev. Lisa Dietrich is officiating the memorial service for Florence. Florence will be laid to rest immediately following the service in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Florence’s name to her family which will later be designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Engelkes Abels Funeral Home is caring for Florence and her family.