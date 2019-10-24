Florence Franzmeier

(1921-2019)
WAVERLY — Florence Mae Franzmeier, 98, of Waverly, formerly of Shell Rock, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 22.
She was born on a farm west of Denver on June 11, 1921, the daughter of Alvin and Hilda (Oltrogge) Moeller. On March 21, 1946, she married Vernon Franzmeier at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
Florence attended Jefferson 3 Country School, Denver Public School and Cedar Falls High School, graduating in 1938, and then had schooling to become a secretary in Waterloo. She went to work as a secretary at Rath Meat Packing in Waterloo for four and a half years. She and her husband spent their lives farming the family farm together and managing the Amoco Fertilizer Plant in Shell Rock. They retired in January 1982.
Florence was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock and a 50-plus-year member of Know Your Neighbor Club.
Survived by: three children, Linda (Jeff) Henley of Stout, Steve Franzmeier of Waterloo, and Jean Sutterfield of Longs, S.C.; five grandchildren, Jay Franzmeier, Lisa Turnquist, Rachel Benton, Megan Hoffert and Matthew Guillaume; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Robert Franzmeier and Joseph Franzmeier; three grandsons, Landon Turpin, Keith Turpin and Travis Henley; a sister, Darlys Fauser; two brothers, Vernon Moeller and Donald Moeller; a daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Franzmeier; and a son-in-law, Gene Sutterfield.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, both in Shell Rock. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements (319) 885-4321.
Florence will be remembered as a strong woman, good mother and grandmother, and faithful, loving wife. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, playing cards, traveling, and spending winters in Florida.
