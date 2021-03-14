 Skip to main content
Florence Elizabeth (Hiller) Lytle
August 9, 1923-March 11, 2021

Florence Elizabeth (Hiller) Lytle, 97 years old, passed away on March 11, 2021 in Davenport, Iowa.

She married Claude T. Lytle in 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa. They were married 78 years and had three daughters. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Claude, and her daughter, Claudia Vecellio. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Pushinaitis (Joseph) of San Jose, California, and Peggy Jayne (Richard) of Milan, Illinois, and by her five grandchildren, Mark, Adrienne, Jeff, Ross and David, and her four great grandchildren, Evan, Braden, Maxwell and Amelia.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation, and the service will be private.

