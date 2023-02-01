Florence Catherine Marron Seda

May 4, 1932-January 26, 2023

Florence Catherine Marron was born near Jackson Junction on May 4, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Flynn) Marron. In 1950 she graduated from Waucoma High School and then entered Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids. Upon graduation in 1953, she then worked at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo and became head nurse in pediatrics.

On August 21, 1954 she married Marvin Seda at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma. They were blessed with 5 sons: Kennan of Traer; Dr. Steven (Mehran) of Zurich, Switzerland; William (Marla) of Traer; Father Jon of Cedar Rapids and Thomas of Traer.

She died of natural causes on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Sunrise Hill Care Center where she and resided since November of 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (July 28, 2012), three sisters, Joyce McEnany of Cedar Rapids, Judy Mick of Palo, Mary Irwin of Iowa City and a brother, David Marron of Twin Falls, Idaho. Brothers-in-law Clarence McEnany, Charles R. “Bob” Mick, Ben Irwin and Don Heapy of Fort Walton Beach, Florida along with a sister-in-law: Nancy Marron. Besides her five sons and two daughters-in-law, she is survived by her five grandchildren: Mark Seda of Hudson (Keri Wells of Waterloo, fiancée), Nora (Joe) Krieger of Altoona, Brian (Katie) Seda of Greenfield, Indiana, Diane Seda and David Seda of Zurich, Switzerland. She was looking forward to meeting her first great granddaughter, Sloane Seda who Brian and Katie are expecting in April.

The visitation will be on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 4 to 7 PM, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.