October 30, 1926-December 31, 2020

Florence Bernice (Walker) Temple, 94, of Urbana, Illinois, died on December 31, 2020 at her home. Florence was born in Oelwein, Iowa, October 30, 1926, the daughter of John H. and Gertrude (Cannon) Walker. She was the middle child of 15, in a very tightly knit family, headed by an immigrant from England, who came to the U.S. in 1891 in search of jobs building the railroad infrastructure. Florence grew up in Oelwein, where in high school she first spied Philip, the son of a newly arrived Methodist Minister.

They married on August 6, 1948, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, by Philip’s father, Rev. Herbert D. Temple. They lived in Iowa City while Philip finished a degree at the University of Iowa, with Florence working to support them. He graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Philip then accepted a position with HON Industries, now known as HNI, the office furniture manufacturer, based in Muscatine, IA. Florence supported his rise to a VP position, by raising their family, and involvement in their church and community organizations. In 1973 they moved to a division of HON called Corry-Jamestown in Corry, PA. In 1987 they transferred to the Corry-Hiebert division of HON Industries in Irving, TX, near Dallas, where he worked until retirement in 1990, and died Dec. 7, 2005. Florence stayed in Irving, moving to Urbana in 2010 to be near her son Tim.