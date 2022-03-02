Florence B. Ramsell

February 9, 1920-February 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Florence B. Ramsell, 102, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born February 9, 1920, on the family farm near Leighton, Iowa, the daughter of John and Bertha (Van Houweling) Den Adel.

Florence graduated from Pella High School with the class of 1937. She went on to earn a degree from the American Institute of Business.

She married William L. Ramsell on January 1, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas; he preceded her in death on February 18, 2004.

She worked for Rath Packing Company, Shell Oil Company, Black’s Department Store, and Bearing Service until retiring in 1982.

Florence was a member at First Presbyterian Church for 77 years. She was also a member of AmVets, Mended Hearts, and Cedar Valley Hospice. She loved bowling and participated in leagues until she was 100. She was inducted into the Cedar Valley Bowling Hall of Fame in 2007.

Survived by her three sons: Craig (Monnie) Ramsell of Sedona, Arizona; Kevin (Judy Sheirbon) of Sun City West, Arizona; and Scott Ramsell of Waterloo; five grandchildren: Adriann (Jason) Keve of Jacksonville, Florida; Jen Ramsell of Waterloo; William (Nicole) Ramsell III of Dubuque; and Christopher Ramsell and Alexander Ramsell, both of Phoenix, Arizona; and sister, Mae Heyveld of Pella.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, William L. Ramsell, Sr.; son, William L. Ramsell, Jr.; twin sister, Florene Den Adel; and five brothers, Elmer, Marion, Johnny, Arthur, and Clarence Den Adel.

Visitation: 4:00—6:00 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park.

Services: 1:00 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Memorials: May be directed to First Presbyterian Church.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.