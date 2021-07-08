Florence Anna Haight, 85, formerly of Hudson, IA passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. She was a former resident of Hudson, Iowa. She was born on October 17, 1935 in Des Moines, IA, daughter of Paul Thomas Souder and F. Alberta Lane. Florence graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. She married Aubrey Ernest Haight in Des Moines, IA on April 7, 1962. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2021. She was a member of the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Florence enjoyed spending her time crocheting, cooking, reading, refinishing furniture, and above all else being with children; she was a mother’s helper at school with her children and an Awana Leader. Before having children, she worked as a stenographer for Western Wayne Phone Company and the military reserve secretarial pool. Once married, Florence moved to Waterloo for one year then purchased a house in Hudson, Iowa. She and Aubrey lived in a small house on Second Street until 1969 when they purchased a 1910 Victorian house across the street from the park. They lived there for 57 years, and mom refinished most of the downstairs woodwork. Florence was a devoted wife and mother who raised three girls and influenced many by her faithful example. Survivors include her daughters Eileen Liebert and husband Brent of Rock Springs, WY, Linda Schneckenburger and husband John of Warrenton, VA, Rachel Gattorna and husband Dave of Woodbury, MN; brother-in-law Elmer Haight and wife Darlene of Denver, CO; Sister-in-laws: Mary Haight of Greeley, CO., Sydney Souder of Des Moines, IA, and Elizabeth Haight of Dallas, Texas. 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Aubrey, one sister: Pauline Souder two brothers: Albert and William Souder.