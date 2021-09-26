WATERLOO-Florence A. Miller, age 101, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Friendship Village Retirement Center. She was born on a farm in Humboldt, Iowa, January 29, 1920, to George and Florence Munson Strachan. She graduated from high school at the age of 16 and traveled to Cedar Falls to attend college at the Iowa Normal School (now UNI) and then transferred to Iowa State University where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. After graduation she began her teaching career in Jesup, Iowa (1940-1944) and it was there she met her husband-to-be, Delbert Miller. They were married July 14, 1943, in Columbia, SC after he enlisted in the Army, and he then went off to participate in WWII. Florence returned to Humboldt to live with her parents and to work in the local bank until Delbert returned from the war. Upon his return they moved to Waterloo and began their family. Florence participated in many activities throughout her life in Waterloo. From 1965-1970, she was activities director at Americana Nursing Home. She was past president of Waterloo Women’s Club, 60-year member of Eastern Star, past president of Iowa State Women’s Club, member of PEO Chapter JP, Friendship Village Foundation Board, Covenant Foundation Board, Covenant Auxiliary and Vintage Life Board, and the Waterloo Diplomats. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Waterloo.