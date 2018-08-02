(1919-2018)
WAVERLY — Fern Estela Noel, 99, of Waverly, died Saturday, July 28, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
She was born May 2, 1919, near Grundy Center, daughter of Willis and Susie (Dean) Luitjens. On Oct. 15, 1939, she married Vancil Frank Noel Sr. at First Baptist Church in Waverly. He died in November 1991.
Fern graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1937. The couple farmed at several locations until 1960. Fern was a homemaker and later cooked at The Hub and Bartels breakfast. After Vancil’s retirement in 1980, the couple spent their winters in Arizona and their summers in their home, northeast of Waverly.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Survived by: a son, Terry (Janet) Noel of Waverly; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Noel of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two daughters, Deanne Renee in infancy and Nancy in June 1963; a son, Vancil Noel Jr.; three brothers; and two sisters.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, where the family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Fern was devoted to and attended many events at the Waverly Senior Center. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, playing cards, traveling, cooking and gardening.
