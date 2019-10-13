Oct. 22, 1949-Oct. 8, 2019
Omaha—Survived by wife Lin, children Marta Ferguson (David Drum), Matthew (Holly), grandchildren Ben, Clara, Hannah, Mallory, brother Spencer, family and friends.
Visitation Sunday 3:00—5:00 PM. Monday 12:00—1:00 PM with Funeral Service Monday 1:00 PM all at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service Tuesday 12:30 PM at Iowa Veterans Cemetery Adel, IA. Reception to follow Graveside service. Memorials Josie Harper Hospice House, Living Grace Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc.—108th Street Chapel, 2727 N 108th St—Omaha, NE—402-496-9000.
