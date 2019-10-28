(1987-2019)
WATERLOO — Felicia Jean Marie Lewis, 32, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 26, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Jan. 23, 1987, in Waterloo, daughter of James and Edith Shadow Turner. She married Jeremy Lewis on March 22, 2014, in Washburn.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2004 and attended Kaplan University. She was employed at K & M Korner in Dewar.
Survived by: her husband; two children, Elizabeth and Travis Lewis of Waterloo; her father, Jim (Sherry) Turner of Elk Run Heights; her mother, Edith (Bill) Steimel of Waterloo; four brothers, Luke (Stevie) Steimel of Des Moines, Keith Steimel of Waterloo, Dylan Steimel of Waterloo and Jay Turner of Elk Run Heights; five sisters, April (Caleb) Krutsinger of Waverly, Sara Steimel of Waterloo, Abby Robeson of Waverly, Faith Robeson of Waterloo and Sara Erickson of Lathrop, Mo.; and her grandmother, Peg Ehlers of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Hope City Church, with interment in Garden of Memories, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Felicia Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.