(1935-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Federico “Fred” Barrionuevo, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, at Western Home Communities Martin Center.

He was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Arequipa, Peru, son of Romulo and Henrietta (Kennedy) Barrionuevo. He married Rebecca Graber on June 13, 1971, at St. Stephens in Cedar Falls.

He earned a BA degree in sociology from Loras College in 1962 and furthered his education through grad studies at Catholic University and the University of Northern Iowa. He was a social worker with Catholic Charities and then Holt International Children Services, retiring in 2012. He helped facilitate private adoptions until 2015. He was a member of St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center on the UNI campus in Cedar Falls. On Oct. 22, 1996, he became a U.S.citizen.

Survivors: his wife; a brother-in-law, Dan (Betty) Graber of Burlington; a sister-in-law, Martha Widmer of Wayland; a nephew, Todd (Marcia) Widmer of Iowa City; great-nieces, Sadie and Claire Widmer; and cousins and other extended family.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Roberto; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Widmer.

Memorial Services: will be held at a later date.