LA PORTE CITY-Faye M. Schloemer, 94, of La Porte City, IA, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born on June 6, 1928 in Shelby County, MO, the daughter of Virgil and Ona (Brown) Cockrum. Faye graduated from high school in Clarence, MO.

She married Arthur Thrasher June 7, 1947 in Missouri, they later divorced. She then married Wesley Schloemer November 9, 1989 in Missouri; he died April 12, 2012 in Geneva, MO.

Faye lived on and off again between La Porte City and Missouri over her lifetime. While living in La Porte City the first time, she owned a beauty shop in her home. She and Mr. Thrasher moved back to Missouri where she worked various jobs. A move back to La Porte City and back again to Missouri where she worked in a nursing home. She and Mr. Schloemer lived the rest of the days in La Porte City.

Faye is survived by: daughter, Charlotte (Richard) Bonner of La Porte City; Grandchildren, James (Julie) Bronner, Ryan Bronner, Annette (Russ) Ellingson; great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Brittney, Jonathan, and Andrew; and three great-great-granddaughters.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley; infant twin sons; son, Wayne Thrasher; brothers, Darrell, Donald, Lester, Pearl, Harold and Joe Cockrum; sisters, Zola Morgan; and Lavaun Janes.

Graveside Services: 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to Family.

