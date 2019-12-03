Faye E. Paulsen

(1922-2019)
REINBECK — Faye Elinor Paulsen, 97, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, Nov. 30, at Parkview Manor.
She was born Feb. 24, 1922, in Reinbeck to Elmer Rickert and Viola (French) Rickert. On June 5, 1943, she married Gerald Paulsen at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck. They later divorced.
Faye graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1939 and then pursued a career in nursing by attending Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Davenport. In 1952, she started working at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital and helped to implement the surgery department. She spent 15 years there. Faye then moved to Knoxville and was employed at the Veterans Hospital for 20 years. She was recognized for starting a music therapy program there for the veterans.
She was a longtime member of the Union Congregational United Church of Christ.
Survived by: her children, Dan (Roberta) Paulsen of Tacoma, Wash., Jane (Joe) Smith of Port St. John, Fla., and Cathy (Delayne) Hopkins of Reinbeck; her half sister, Sharon Boyce; her grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Reed, Evie Paulsen, Mike (Sheryl) Voigts, Missy Voigts, David (Maria) Hopkins, Steve Hopkins and Laurie (Brian) Wallis; her great-grandchildren, Lilly Reed, Natasha, Reese, Nikolai, Maylee, Violet, Erik, Zoe, Daniel and Julianne Voigts; Carlos Hopkins, Gloria Rios, and Hailey, Paiton and Brayden Wallis; special niece and nephews Terry Nelson, TS Roberton and Dean Ernst; and her sisters-in-law, Francis and Betty Paulsen; and many other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Carl Rickert; and her sister, Lois Roberton.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French Hand Chapel in Reinbeck.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family, who plan to purchase a motorized shopping cart for Trunck’s Country Food store in Reinbeck in Faye’s memory.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Faye had a way about her that made everyone around her feel special. She loved laughing and cracking jokes and was an active user of Facebook, well known for designing and mailing out her own computerized greeting cards. Dogs were a personal love for Faye, especially her beloved companion Max.
