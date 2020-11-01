Faye A. Tschida

May 4, 1945-October 14, 2020

Faye Anne Tschida was born May 4, 1945 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Camillus and Carolyn (Turck) Raymond. She passed away at home on October 14, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

Faye graduated from High School in Austin, Minnesota in 1963. She then attended Austin Junior College for 2 years. She married Michael W. Tschida on November 29, 1969 in Austin, Minnesota.

Faye was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Eagles FOE. She enjoyed cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, and latch hook and playing on her computer for hours. She and her husband used to love to fish in Minnesota. Elvis was always her favorite performer.

Faye is survived by her husband Michael Tschida of Waterloo, Iowa, Daughters; Michelle Tschida of Farmington, Minnesota, Cathy (Kevin) Kolthoff of Brighton, Colorado, 3 Grandchildren; Kevin Kolthoff Jr. Carissa Joplin, and Corie Kolthoff. Three Great Grandchildren; Elijah Kolthoff-Garza, Zachariah Kolthoff-Garza, and Sariah Joplin and her brother, John Raymond of Tucson, Arizona.