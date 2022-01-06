June 23, 1949-January 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Faye A. Dostart, 72, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center at Waterloo.

She was born on June 23, 1949, in Manchester, daughter of Harry E. and Irene O. Franck Wilson. Faye graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1967. She married Matthew “Tiny” Dostart on June 26, 1976, in Waterloo. Faye was an Evansdale Police Dispatcher for one year and worked for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office for two years. In 1976, she began working for Iowa Child Support Recovery Unit and worked there 31 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2007. She also worked at Grainger for 5 years after retirement.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, reading, traveling with her husband and spending time at the casino.

Survived by: her husband of Waterloo: daughter, Toni (John) Lambert of New Hartford; four sons, Rodney (Bobbie) Dostart of Cedar Falls, Daniel Dostart of Hiawatha‚ Larry (Wendy) Dostart of Rio Rancho‚ NM, and Robert (Jantje) Dostart of Cheney‚ WA; sister, JoEllen (Dennie) Ungs of Fredericksburg: four brothers, Calvin “Jim” (Bonnie) Wilson of Waterloo, Mark Wilson of Evansdale‚ Bruce (Nadine) Wilson of Waterloo‚ and Randy (Julie) Wilson of Owatonna‚ MN; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Preceded by: her parents; one son, Michael Robinson; brothers, Wayne and Jerry Wilson; sisters, Carmen Quigley, Virginia Wilson, Susan Bebee, and Barbara Gilson; and brother and sister, Ronnie and Sharon, who died in infancy.

Funeral services 11 AM on Saturday, January 8 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., with visitation 4 to 7 PM Friday, January 7 at Locke at Tower Park., and for one hour prior to service. Luncheon following the service at Amvets in Evansdale. Memorials may be directed to family. Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com