Faye A. Barr

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1941-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Faye Ann Barr, 79, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Cresco, died Thursday, May 28, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of COVID-19.

She was born March 3, 1941, in North Buena Vista, daughter of Norbert William and Loretta Mary (Dean) Boge. She married Rodney J. Barnes in 1959 and they later divorced. She married Dennis Barr in July 1984 in Cresco, Iowa, and he preceded her in death in 2010.

Faye was produce manager at the Red Owl Food Store and IGA Supermarket in Cresco; employed at the Schley Cheese Factory in Schley; and Deco Manufacturing in Decorah, prior to retiring.

Survivors: two daughters, Rhonda Barnes of Winona, Minn., and Robin Darland of Cedar Falls; a son, Scott (Trudy) Barnes of Calmar; two stepsons, Craig and Chad Barr; grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalie, Sommer, Liberty, Ian, Laura, Leanne, and several stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren, Miles, Francis, and Gian, and several stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren; a brother, Arnie (Carol) Boge of Ionia; and four sisters, Lucille (Clair) Lane of Charles City, Mary (Bernie) Richter of Ionia, Carol (Gary) Goddard of Nashua, and Janet (Gary) Poe of Minneapolis, Minn.