(1930-2019)
WATERLOO — Father Philip J. Pavich, OFM, 89, of Chicago, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, July 29, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born May 12, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Steven and Mary Pavich.
He joined the Franciscans in St. Joseph Minor Seminary of the Sacred Heart Province in Teutopolis, Ill. He was ordained a priest in Teutopolis in 1957. He served in different capacities over the years, including Sacred Heart Province -- assistant novice master, spiritual director, instructor of Christian doctrine, master of clerics, instructor of psychology, confessor and assistant pastor. In 1975 he joined the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land. He served in Jerusalem, Jaffa and Tiberias. In 1986, he transferred from Sacred Heart Province to the Croatian Franciscan Custody. He served as confessor and assistant to pilgrims: Medjugorje, 1986-2000, confessor in the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome, 1994. Then he became the Croatian Franciscan Fathers’ pilgrimage chaplain from 2000-2010. He served as pastor of St. Lucy parish in Troy, Mich., 2011-2014. He retired to St. Anthony’s Friary in Chicago. He spoke English, Croatian, Italian, German and Hebrew.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: a sister-in-law, Corine Pavich of Phoenix; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his siblings, Mary Barth, Diana Schaefer and Aloysius Pavich.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Jerome Croatian Church, 2823 S. Princeton Ave., Chicago, with burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Ill. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. today, Aug. 2, with 7 p.m. vigil prayers, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, both at the church.
Dalcamo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.