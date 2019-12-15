Father Mike L. Tauke

(1948-2019)
WAVERLY — The Rev. Mike L. Tauke, 71, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at home.
He was born in Dubuque on Aug. 10, 1948, to Leonard and Francis (Hoefer) Tauke.
Father Mike graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, in 1966 graduated from Loras College with a bachelor of arts degree in history and attended St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, receiving his master of divinity degree in 1973. While in Baltimore, he served as an assistant chaplain at Spring Grove Mental Hospital and the University of Maryland. He also served in the Annunciation Parish in the suburbs of Baltimore. He was ordained a deacon by Cardinal Lawrence Shehan in 1973 in the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore. He then served as deacon at Sacred Heart parish in Oelwein. In 1974, he was ordained to the at St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville.
His assignments were St. Anthony’s in Dubuque (1974-1980), Waukon and West Ridge (1980-1982), associate pastor at St. Joseph in New Hampton and faculty at St. John School (1982-87), associate pastor at St. Thomas Parish and Student Center in Ames (1987-90), chaplain at Mount Mercy College and S. H. Convent in Cedar Rapids (1990-96), administrator at LaMotte and Andrew (1996-97), sacramental priest at Anamosa (1996-97), pastor at St. Joseph & Assumption in Cresco (1997-99), pastor at St. Bridget in Bluffton (1997-2000), pastor at Notre Dame Parish in Cresco (1999-2000), pastor at St. Mary Parish in Waverly (2000-12) and pastor at St. Mary Parish in Ackley and St. Patrick Parish in Hampton (2012-2015). Father Mike retired in 2015 and returned to Waverly to reside.
Survived by: his sister, Mary Ann Tauke of Farley; brother, William “Bill” (Marian) Tauke of Earlville; two nieces, Jenny (Jason) Domeyer of Earlville and Tammy (Mike) O’Brien of Jesup; and two great-nieces and five great-nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, John Tauke in infancy; and several aunts and uncles.
Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with private family burial at the church cemetery. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the Tauke family with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Food Pantry, and those attending are encouraged to bring something for the food pantry.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Gaudette Sunday “Rejoice in the Lord” was Father Mike’s favorite Sunday. How fitting that the day of his service should be his favorite Sunday. Father Mike was known for getting his parishes to say, “Amen” and “WOW.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.