May 10, 1931-May 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Fannie Lee Keys, 91, of Waterloo, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 5, 2023. She was born May 10, 1931, in Grove Hill, AL, the daughter of Miles and Augusta Calhoun.

Fannie married John Keys in 1952, he preceded her in death. Fannie was a housewife for many years, she had also worked as a housekeeper at Parkview Gardens Care Center for fifteen years.

She was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church, where she was on the Mother Board. She was also a charter member of Community Baptist Church. Fannie loved fishing, her family, and was an excellent cook.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Terrie (Willie) Ross of Waterloo, Gary (Ruth) Keys of Waterloo, Regina Keys of Atlanta, GA, Gloria Harris of Fresno, TX; and Ted Keys Jr of Waterloo; her adopted son Torjion Keys of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and grandparents, 2 brothers and a sister, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 16, at Community Baptist Church, Waterloo with visitation one hour prior to the service, and burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.