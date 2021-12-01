WATERLOO-Fannie Corwin, 101, of Waterloo, was called home to heaven Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born January 21, 1920, in Clarksville, daughter of Harm and Gertie Evers Schneiderman. She was a waitress for Holiday Inn in Cedar Falls for 28 years. She then worked at The Treasure Chest in Cedar Falls for 16 years, retiring at the age of 83. Fannie married Lyell LeReau Corwin August 17, 1938, in Waverly; he died August 20, 2012. She was a current member of Cedar Valley Church and was previously member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Cedar Falls.