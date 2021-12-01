 Skip to main content
January 21, 1920-November 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Fannie Corwin, 101, of Waterloo, was called home to heaven Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born January 21, 1920, in Clarksville, daughter of Harm and Gertie Evers Schneiderman. She was a waitress for Holiday Inn in Cedar Falls for 28 years. She then worked at The Treasure Chest in Cedar Falls for 16 years, retiring at the age of 83. Fannie married Lyell LeReau Corwin August 17, 1938, in Waverly; he died August 20, 2012. She was a current member of Cedar Valley Church and was previously member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Cedar Falls.

Fannie is survived by her son, Charles “Chuck” (Brenda) Corwin‚ Waterloo; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 35 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Carol Gaffney; husband, Lyell; sons, LeRoy, Richard, Raymond, and Lyell “Bubby” Jr Corwin; grandson, Steve Gaddis; great granddaughter, Kalli Corwin; and a brother, Irv Schneiderman.

Funeral Services: 10:00 AM on Friday, December 3, at Cedar Valley Church, Waterloo.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 2, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo and for an hour before services at the church with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Operation Christmas Child. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralServices.com

