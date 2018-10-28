Falb, Richard A., 98, of Cottage Grove, Minn., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 25, 2018.
Preceded in death by beloved wife Gloria; Son Scott; brother Arnold; sisters Eleanor Radloff, Irma Brink, Beatrice Reidell; Survived by daughters Sandra Falb (Bob Beebout), Sheryl Falb-Joslin; grandchildren Zachary Falb (Darby), Sara Meadows (Chris), Briana Falb-Joslin, Nicolette Falb-Joslin, Victoria Beebout (Thomas Peterson); Great-grandchildren Adeline Falb, River Colmer. Dick received a master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota; graduating Suma Cum Laude; received a Sigma Delta Chi Scholarship Key and was selected to Kappa Tau Alpha, Journalism Honor Society. He spent the last ten years of his professional career teaching Advertising and Public Relations at the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse. Before Teaching he worked in Public Relations and Advertising for Agencies, Companies, and Commodity Organizations and wrote articles for commercial and professional journals. Dick was a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corps.
Funeral Service will be held Graveside at Fort Snelling at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2018 with a Celebration of Dick’s Life Immediately following at Norris Square 6995 80th Street South, Cottage Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.