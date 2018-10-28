Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

Falb, Richard A., 98, of Cottage Grove, Minn., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 25, 2018.

Preceded in death by beloved wife Gloria; Son Scott; brother Arnold; sisters Eleanor Radloff, Irma Brink, Beatrice Reidell; Survived by daughters Sandra Falb (Bob Beebout), Sheryl Falb-Joslin; grandchildren Zachary Falb (Darby), Sara Meadows (Chris), Briana Falb-Joslin, Nicolette Falb-Joslin, Victoria Beebout (Thomas Peterson); Great-grandchildren Adeline Falb, River Colmer. Dick received a master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota; graduating Suma Cum Laude; received a Sigma Delta Chi Scholarship Key and was selected to Kappa Tau Alpha, Journalism Honor Society. He spent the last ten years of his professional career teaching Advertising and Public Relations at the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse. Before Teaching he worked in Public Relations and Advertising for Agencies, Companies, and Commodity Organizations and wrote articles for commercial and professional journals. Dick was a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corps.

Funeral Service will be held Graveside at Fort Snelling at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2018 with a Celebration of Dick’s Life Immediately following at Norris Square 6995 80th Street South, Cottage Grove.

Celebrate
the life of: Falb, Richard A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments