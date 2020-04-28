(1937-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – F. William “Bill” King, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 27, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
He was born Aug. 28, 1937, in Waterloo, son of Frederick John and Irma Ruth (Strumpel) King. He married Linda Jo Sissel on April 8, 1972, in Waterloo.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army. He was a land surveyor with Wayne Claassen Engineering, retiring in 2003.
Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Amy King of Cedar Falls, Cynthia (Jim) Lamb of Runnells, and Barbara (Ryan) Edsill of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Gavin and Melinda Edsill; and a sister, Mary (Stan) Burnell of Michigan.
Private services: will be held Friday, May 1, at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Bill was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. He was an avid gardener, gunsmith, woodworker, machinist, arborist and loved his children, grandchildren and his dog.
