(1933-2010)

JESUP -- F. Maye Sturm, 86, of Jesup, died Sunday, Jan. 12, at ABCM Rehab Center - West, Independence, of natural causes.

Florence Maye Sturm was born March 25, 1933, in La Porte City, daughter of George Ray Hitt and Ida “Dolly” Leticia (Wilson) Hitt. On Oct. 4, 1951, she married Eugene Lyle Sturm at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Maye graduated from La Porte City High School as valedictorian in 1951. She had a career as a legal secretary.

Maye was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA.

Survived by: two sons, Michael Sturm of Seward, Alaska, and David (Mary) Sturm) of Lakeland, Fla.; a daughter, Kathy (David) Sabers of Jesup; six grandchildren, Luke (Beth) Sabers, Brock (Angie) Sabers, Greg (Stephanie) Sabers, Aaron Sturm, Zac Sturm and Zane (Katie) Sturm; and five great-grandchildren, Nic, Addison, Nolan, Logan, and Calvin.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Laurie Sabers; two brothers, Raymond Hitt and Lloyd Hitt; and a sister, Ruth Harrison.