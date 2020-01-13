(1933-2010)
JESUP -- F. Maye Sturm, 86, of Jesup, died Sunday, Jan. 12, at ABCM Rehab Center - West, Independence, of natural causes.
Florence Maye Sturm was born March 25, 1933, in La Porte City, daughter of George Ray Hitt and Ida “Dolly” Leticia (Wilson) Hitt. On Oct. 4, 1951, she married Eugene Lyle Sturm at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. He preceded her in death in 1992.
Maye graduated from La Porte City High School as valedictorian in 1951. She had a career as a legal secretary.
Maye was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA.
Survived by: two sons, Michael Sturm of Seward, Alaska, and David (Mary) Sturm) of Lakeland, Fla.; a daughter, Kathy (David) Sabers of Jesup; six grandchildren, Luke (Beth) Sabers, Brock (Angie) Sabers, Greg (Stephanie) Sabers, Aaron Sturm, Zac Sturm and Zane (Katie) Sturm; and five great-grandchildren, Nic, Addison, Nolan, Logan, and Calvin.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Laurie Sabers; two brothers, Raymond Hitt and Lloyd Hitt; and a sister, Ruth Harrison.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with burial at West View Cemetery, La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, with a 7 p.m. parish vigil service, and also for an hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Maye had a heart for animals and enjoyed her cats. She loved her family and always had a passion for their activities. She especially found joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all of their endeavors.
