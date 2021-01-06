Ezra LuCean Fangman
December 30, 2020
Ezra LuCean Fangman, precious baby girl of Dylan and Emma Fangman (Winthrop), was born into the arms of angels on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Manchester, Iowa. Ezra touched the lives of so many and will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who longed to know her. Our sweet baby girl will never be forgotten.
A private family service will be held. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester is caring for Ezra and her family.
Ezra is survived by her parents Dylan and Emma Fangman; paternal grandparents, Greg and Christine Fangman (Independence); maternal grandparents, Lisa and Sterling Simonson (Cedar Falls), Eric and Angie Widner (Denver); paternal great-grandmother, Sue Johanningmeier (Quasqueton); paternal great-grandfather, Kevin Johanningmeier (Independence); maternal great-grandparents, Deb and Dave Murray (Hudson), K.C. and Patty Rausch (Mount Auburn), Bill and Marcia Buhr (Rutledge, TN), Jim and Brenda Widner (Jesup), Stu and Cindy Simonson (Whittemore), Kathy Gorsuch (Montezuma); and maternal great-great grandmother, Joanne Schrier (Hudson).
Ezra is also survived by many aunts and uncles; paternal uncle Drew and aunt Kyla Fangman (Independence), paternal aunt Olivia Fangman (Independence); maternal aunts Megan Widner (Phoenix, AZ), Madison Widner (Cedar Falls), Vivian Widner (Denver), Clara Widner (Denver), Josee Simonson (Cedar Falls), maternal uncle Grant Simonson (Cedar Falls); numerous great-aunts and great-uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Daniel and LuCean Fangman and paternal great-grandfather, Ed Fitzgerald.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Regional Medical Center's OB unit in Manchester for their incredible care of Ezra and the entire family; and a very special thanks to Dr. Timothy Gerst for his phenomenal care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Ezra's name to Regional Medical Center, noted as for the OB Department, to ATTN: Donations, Regional Medical Center, PO Box 359, Manchester, IA 52057 or online at regmedctr.org/donate. Memorials may also be sent in Ezra's name to Tanner's Cuddle Cot Campaign at: Loving Tanner, P.O. Box 75, Quasqueton, Iowa, 52326.
