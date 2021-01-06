Ezra LuCean Fangman

December 30, 2020

Ezra LuCean Fangman, precious baby girl of Dylan and Emma Fangman (Winthrop), was born into the arms of angels on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Manchester, Iowa. Ezra touched the lives of so many and will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who longed to know her. Our sweet baby girl will never be forgotten.

A private family service will be held. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester is caring for Ezra and her family.

Ezra is survived by her parents Dylan and Emma Fangman; paternal grandparents, Greg and Christine Fangman (Independence); maternal grandparents, Lisa and Sterling Simonson (Cedar Falls), Eric and Angie Widner (Denver); paternal great-grandmother, Sue Johanningmeier (Quasqueton); paternal great-grandfather, Kevin Johanningmeier (Independence); maternal great-grandparents, Deb and Dave Murray (Hudson), K.C. and Patty Rausch (Mount Auburn), Bill and Marcia Buhr (Rutledge, TN), Jim and Brenda Widner (Jesup), Stu and Cindy Simonson (Whittemore), Kathy Gorsuch (Montezuma); and maternal great-great grandmother, Joanne Schrier (Hudson).