Evie L. Pugh

(1927-2019)
WATERLOO – Evie Lewis Pugh, 92, died June 8 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born May 21, 1927, in Grove Hill, Ala., Clarke County, to Stephen Lewis Pugh and Hattie D. Scott-Pugh. He married Bertha Mae Chapman in December 1950. She preceded him in death.
He was a member of Mount Zion No. 2 Baptist Church in Grove Hill, where he served as a deacon and superintendent of Sunday School for many years. Evie was employed at Scotch Lumber Co. in Fulton, Ala., was a bus driver for Clarke County School System in Grove Hill, worked at Brown N Roof Chemical Plant in McIntosh, Ala., and McGuire Church Furniture Co. in Grove Hill. He was a self-taught professional barber and owned Evie’s Barbershop in Monroeville, Ala., and served as a barber in surrounding communities.
Survived by: 10 children, Evie Charles (Willie Mae) Pugh, Henry Earl (Debra) Pugh, Patsy Ruth (Marc) Byrd, Carol Elaine Pugh-Stewart, Arnita Jane Pugh-Nobles, Bobby Lewis (Ruth Anne) Pugh, Andrea Pugh-Allen, Richard Mitchell, Jeremiah Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell; a sister, Peola Pugh; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his friend, Mae Ella Todd; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, J.C. Pugh, Jeremiah Pugh, Eddie Roy Pugh and Fletcher Lee Pugh; four sisters, Annie Mae Martin, Minnie Pearl Pugh, Essie Bell Pugh and Inez Pugh; and a granddaughter, Carla Allen.
Services: private family directed service. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Evie loved landscaping, working in flower gardens, farming, and taking care of his horses.
