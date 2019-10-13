(2019)
DUNKERTON — Everly Elizabeth McIntosh, stillborn infant of Lyle and Sara McIntosh of Dunkerton, died Thursday, Oct. 10, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Survived by: her parents; three sisters, Elsie, Laycie and Mallorie McIntosh; a brother, Lane McIntosh; maternal grandfather, John (Paula Bird) Powers of Jesup; maternal grandmother, Susie (Kevin) Boyland of Waterloo; paternal grandparents, James and Pat McIntosh of Dunkerton; maternal great-grandfather, Richard (Dorothy) Teatsworth of Oregon; maternal great-grandmother, Luella Driscol of La Porte City; paternal great-grandfather, John McIntosh of Dunkerton; paternal great-grandmothers, Beulah “Boots” Willett of Jesup and Elizabeth Bare of Winthrop; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: maternal great-grandparents, Roger and Kathleen Powers; paternal great-grandfather, Lyle Bare; paternal great-grandmother,Juanita McIntosh; and a cousin, Kanen James McIntosh.
Private family services: will be held. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.
