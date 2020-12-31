December 12, 1947—December 12, 2020
Everett William Jensen, age 73, of Van Alstyne, Texas, was born the son of Ewald and Edna (Prehn) Jensen on December 12, 1947, in Toledo, Iowa. He received his education at Reinbeck High School in Reinbeck, Iowa, and graduated in 1966. He continued his education and received his bachelor’s degree in Education at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, and his master’s degree in Administration through Drake University.
On February 22, 1975, Ev was united in marriage with Denise Margaret McKim at United Methodist Church in West Bend, Iowa. Ev would use his education and go on to coach and teach from 1975 through 1987 in Laurel, NE and Estherville, IA. Coaching especially brought him great joy. In the summer of 1985, Ev and Denise ran Doc’s Fishing Lodge at Leech Lake in Northern Minnesota with Neil and Kim Schendel. Ev began a new career as a school administrator in 1987. He was a principal in George and Rock Valley and retired in Aplington-Parkersburg Iowa in 2007. Soon after retiring, Ev and Denise moved to Texas where he became a realtor with Ebby Halliday and “Manny” Grandpa to his six grandchildren.
Ev is survived by wife, Denise Jensen of Van Alstyne, TX; children, Brad (Kris) Jensen of The Colony, TX, Cory (Jami) Jensen of Van Alstyne, TX; Angie (Scott) Schrage of Van Alstyne, TX; Sam Swarbrick of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, McKena, Owen and Easton (Cory); Karli, Kinzi and Drake (Angie); one sister, Ruby (Ron) Koch of Reinbeck, IA; brother-in-law, Tom Iezek (Beulah) of Voorhies, IA; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Margaret McKim (Denise) of Arnolds Park, IA; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Diana McKim (Denise) of Creston, IA and seven nieces and nephews.
More than anything he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was the best grandpa!
An educational scholarship memorial will be set up in honor of Mr. J’s years as an educator. Donations may be made to the Venmo account @Ev-Jensen-Memorial-Fund.
Condolences can be sent to 104 Thompson Dr, Van Alstyne, TX 75495. The family will be having a private service on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, in Van Alstyne with a private burial to follow. A celebration in his honor will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.