Everett William Jensen, age 73, of Van Alstyne, Texas, was born the son of Ewald and Edna (Prehn) Jensen on December 12, 1947, in Toledo, Iowa. He received his education at Reinbeck High School in Reinbeck, Iowa, and graduated in 1966. He continued his education and received his bachelor’s degree in Education at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, and his master’s degree in Administration through Drake University.

On February 22, 1975, Ev was united in marriage with Denise Margaret McKim at United Methodist Church in West Bend, Iowa. Ev would use his education and go on to coach and teach from 1975 through 1987 in Laurel, NE and Estherville, IA. Coaching especially brought him great joy. In the summer of 1985, Ev and Denise ran Doc’s Fishing Lodge at Leech Lake in Northern Minnesota with Neil and Kim Schendel. Ev began a new career as a school administrator in 1987. He was a principal in George and Rock Valley and retired in Aplington-Parkersburg Iowa in 2007. Soon after retiring, Ev and Denise moved to Texas where he became a realtor with Ebby Halliday and “Manny” Grandpa to his six grandchildren.