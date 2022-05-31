May 28, 2022
WATERLOO-Everett Dean “Bud” Smith, 99, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
Celebration of Life Service followed by military rites will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Visitation will be held until 6 p.m. following the service. Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Edgewood Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolence may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.