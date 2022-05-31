 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Everett Dean “Bud” Smith

May 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Everett Dean “Bud” Smith, 99, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

Celebration of Life Service followed by military rites will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Visitation will be held until 6 p.m. following the service. Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Edgewood Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolence may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.

