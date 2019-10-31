{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn Torney

Evelyn “Ev” Torney

(1941-2019)

RICEVILLE — Evelyn C. “Ev” Torney, 78, of Lancaster, Wis., formerly of Riceville, died Saturday, Oct. 26, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Des Moines, daughter of Clarence and Gayle (Poulton) Walker. On July 22, 1958, she married Ronald Torney in Riceville. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Ev graduated from Riceville High School in Riceville. She was employed at Varly Drug Store in Waterloo and was later employed at Hemrick Drug, Prairie du Chien, Wis., that later became Hartig Drug. In 2005, Ev moved to Lancaster and was employed at Hartig Drug, retiring in 2017.

Survived by: her life partner, Gene Block, and his daughter, Cathie (Mike) Klinger; her daughter, Lori (Ken “J.R.”) Halter; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Ronn) Lauritzen, Jonathan (Chrystal) Harkrider, Kenny (Kim) Harkrider, Allison Halter, Eric (Jessica) Semelroth, Ashley (Christian) Rivera and Kameron Semelroth; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a son-in-law, D.J. Finch; a sister-in-law, Brenda Walker; three sisters, Nancy (Jack) Dobbs, Betty (Fred) Koschmeder and Kathleen (Scott) Burrs; a brother, Robert (Kathy) Walker; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Terri Finch; an infant son, Timothy Torney; a great-great granddaughter, Haidyn Beck; and a brother, Michael Walker.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster, with private family burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services Saturday at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with her care.

Online condolences may be left at www.martinschwartz funeralhomes.com.

In 2000, she met Eugene “Gene” Block, and they became very good friends. They enjoyed dancing, fishing, and traveling. Ev was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church and the church quilters.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Torney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments