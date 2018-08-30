Evelyn Stafford

(1926-2018)
WAVERLY -- Evelyn Lorraine Stafford, 92, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born June 24, 1926, in Morrison, daughter of Chris J. and Mae W. (Assink) Nienkark. She married John Moeller. She then married Charlie Donlon. She later married Harold Stafford.
Evelyn finished her formal schooling at a country school. She did housekeeping for families in the Plainfield and Waverly areas and worked at the College Square Apartments. Evelyn and her special friend, Beryl Peck began an in-home day care in the late 70’s until her retirement. She became a resident of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in 2015. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, but since her time at Bartels has been attending the Good Shepherd Chapel for services.
Survived by: four daughters, Edna Mae (Kenny) Hundley of Sumter, S.C., Debra (Ron) Peck of Sherman, Texas, Joan (Mike) Mills of Foristell, Mo., and Cindy (Terry) West of Janesville; two sons, Larry (Carolyn) Donlon of Cedar Falls and Earl (Diana) Stafford of St. Cloud, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer (Sharon) Nienkark of Waterloo; her special friend, Beryl Peck of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother in infancy; and a sister, Dorothy Anderson.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Bartels Good Shepherd Chapel, Waverly, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Bartels Leisure Services the Chaplaincy Fund at Bartels or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed her membership with the Polka Club of Iowa and attending Polka Mass. What gave Evelyn the most joy was spending time with her family and the families she provided day care for.
