(1923-2020)

FORT ATKINSON -- Evelyn Caroilne Secora, 97, of Fort Atkinson, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Wellington Place, Decorah.

She was born Jan. 29, 1923, daughter of Louis and Sophia (Kapell) Zweibahmer in Ossian. She married Bernell F. Secora on Feb. 11, 1946, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Calmar. He died July 22, 1988.

Evelyn graduated from St. Francis de Sales Catholic School in 1941 and worked in Minneapolis for a short time. She worked at the Fort Atkinson Public Library for 25 years and worked at St. John's Catholic Church as God's housekeeper.. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, the Ladies Guild, ACCW, and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts.

Survived by: three sons, the Rev. James Secora of Ames, John Secora of Denver, Colo., and Jeff (Mona) Secora, Mason City; three grandchildren, Gene Secora, Andrea (Bill) Dusenberg and Kristin Secora; three great-grandchildren, Paige Secora, Dylan Emersyn and Henry Dusenberg; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sisters, Luella (Chuck) Cooper, Eleanor (Clarence) Kapler and Roselyn (Norman) Poshusta; and three brothers, Ted (Lillie) Zweibahmer, Hermie (Janet) Zweibahmer and Albert (Doris) Zweibahmer.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Fort Atkinson, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Schluter-Balik Funeral Home Chekal Chapel, Fort Atkinson, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. Scripture service, and also after 10 a.m. at the church on Tuesday morning.

Evelyn enjoyed crafts of all kinds, gardening and flowers. Above all, Evelyn especially loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Secora as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

