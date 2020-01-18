Evelyn Pfiffner

(1929-2020)

OELWEIN — Evelyn Vera Reiter Pfiffner, 90, of Oelwein, died at home Thursday, Jan. 9.

She was born on March 9, 1929, in Centerville to Loyal and Ruth (Arney) Barnes. She married Elmer Reiter on Feb. 13, 1948, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank. He preceded her in death July 23, 1980. On March 9, 2002, she married Cletus Pfiffner at St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay near Dunkerton. He died Feb. 15, 2018.

Evelyn graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1947. She and her husband Elmer lived on the family farm north of Fairbank. She worked as a bookkeeper beginning in 1960, first for Don’s Truck Sales and then Woods Construction. She then became the city clerk for the city of Fairbank until retiring in 2000. She continued to live on the farm until she moved to Oelwein in 2002.

She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank and the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary.