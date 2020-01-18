Evelyn Pfiffner

(1929-2020)
OELWEIN — Evelyn Vera Reiter Pfiffner, 90, of Oelwein, died at home Thursday, Jan. 9.
She was born on March 9, 1929, in Centerville to Loyal and Ruth (Arney) Barnes. She married Elmer Reiter on Feb. 13, 1948, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank. He preceded her in death July 23, 1980. On March 9, 2002, she married Cletus Pfiffner at St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay near Dunkerton. He died Feb. 15, 2018.
Evelyn graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1947. She and her husband Elmer lived on the family farm north of Fairbank. She worked as a bookkeeper beginning in 1960, first for Don’s Truck Sales and then Woods Construction. She then became the city clerk for the city of Fairbank until retiring in 2000. She continued to live on the farm until she moved to Oelwein in 2002.
She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank and the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary.
Survived by: her son, Rob (Dawn) Reiter of Oelwein; her stepchildren, Tom (Carolyn) Pfiffner of Waterloo, Matt (Nicki) Ivey of North Hampton, Pa., Ken (Marcea Seible) Pfiffner of Waterloo, Teresa Pfiffner of Waterloo, Lisa (Matt) Pfiffner Eaton of Oregon, Ill., Linda Wilson of Cedar Falls, Maria Pfiffner of Waterloo and Kathy Pfiffner of Fort Dodge; seven stepgrandchildren, Elizabeth, Kristina, Emily, James, David, Donovan and Vivian.
Preceded in death by: both of her husbands, Elmer and Cletus; three brothers, Larry (Rachel) Barnes, Floyd (Jean) Barnes and Frosty (Alice) Barnes; a sister, Marie (Gene) Cantrell; and her parents.
Services: 10:30 am Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank, with burial in Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Woods Funeral Home and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneral home.net.
When she wasn’t working she enjoyed spending time in the kitchen baking with Cletus, Evelyn made one of the world’s best pumpkin bars. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino, feeding and watching the deer and wildlife in her back yard, being around people. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
