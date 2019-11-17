(1927-2019)
LA PORTE CITY -- Evelyn Parks Pauley, 92, of La Porte City, died Friday, Nov. 8, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born June 1, 1927, in Pasadena, Calif., daughter of Vernon and Eva Sawyer Ayers. She married Ralph Parks on March 6, 1947, in La Porte City, they were later divorced. She married William Pauley Jr. in 2002 at Brandon United Methodist Church; he died April 12, 2007.
She was a 1945 graduate of Brandon High School; received her two-year teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College in 1947, received her BA from State College of Iowa in 1966 and later earned a MA equivalent in special education. Evelyn had a total of 32 years of teaching at Brandon Elementary for four years, La Porte City Elementary, Orange Township, Devonshire and McKinstry as well as AEA-7 in Waterloo. After retirement Evelyn and Ralph bought back the family home and acreage in rural La Porte City and started Turkey Ridge Orchard and Greenhouses. For 15 years they grew flowers, apples, vegetables, pumpkins and much more to sell at Farmers Markets in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale and Independence.
She played organ for many years at Trinity Wesleyan Church, now Heartland Community Church in La Porte City as well as teaching Sunday School, Sunday School superintendent and sitting on the church board. She was a founding member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a local sorority where she was a past president and secretary. She served on the Preschool Board establishing preschool education in La Porte City and she was active in farmer's market.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: a daughter, Linda (David) Harris of Marshalltown; two sons, Ron (Flo) Parks of Evansdale and Greg (Peggy) Parks of La Porte City; eight grandchildren, Anna Harris, Luke (Jen) Harris, Ryan (Debbie) Parks, Ben (Jen) Parks, Emily (Adam) Clark, Michelle Myers, Jason Parks and Jackie (TJ) Versluis; 13 great-grandchildren, Zach (Macie) Harris, Lauren, Emma and Sadie Oaks, Caid and Ian Parks, Myles Harris, Savannah Walvatne, Raine Campbell, Jessie Versluis and Eva Parks and Jazzmin and Autumn Wyant; and a great-great grandson, Jeremiah Odenbach.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a great-grandson, Skylar Parks.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Brandon United Methodist Church, with inurnment in the Brandon Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice or La Porte City Specialty Care.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.