Evelyn Moine

(1920-2020)
NASHUA — Evelyn Mae Moine, 99, of Nashua, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.
She was born June 15, 1920, in Waterloo to Kenneth & Ruth (Butler) Myers. She married M. Albert Moine on Nov. 17, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Evelyn attended school in Waterloo. Albert and Evelyn farmed east of Nashua for 21 years and then owned, developed and operated the “Central 76 Campground,” an RV park in Branson, Mo. In 1980 Albert had a heart attack, and they returned to Iowa, living on the “The Ponderosa” north of Nashua. She taught piano lessons to many students.
She had been a member of First Lutheran Church and the Republic Community Church.
Survived by: a son, Larry (Winnett) Moine, and a daughter, Sandra (LeRoy) Cerwinske, both of Nashua; seven grandchildren, Travis, Traci, Paije, Darin, Kevin, Mark and Michelle; 12 great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and one stepgreat-grandchild; sister-in-law, Ann Myers of Virginia; and a daughter-in-law, Barb Moine Gustafson of St. Louis.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Roland and Bernard; grandson, Perry Cerwinske and great-grandson Joseph Moine; a sister, Kathryn Myers Tollefson Shepard; two brothers, Robert (Bob) and George (Bill) Myers; two brothers-in-law, Lewie Tollefson and Dale Shepard; sister-in-law, Norma Myers Burke; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Cedar Point Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Nashua. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Jan. 7, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation also for an hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday.
Evelyn and her husband enjoyed many travels in their RV camper, fishing and spending winters in Texas, Florida, and Missouri. Evelyn truly loved all music and especially the Gaither Gospel Music and attended several concerts. In her life, she especially loved her time with her family near and far cherishing many memories.
