(1925-2019)
TRIPOLI — Evelyn Moeller, 93, of Tripoli, died Monday, Jan. 28, at Tripoli Nursing Home.
She was born March 2, 1925, in Freemont Township, daughter of William and Hulda (Schellhorn) Zander. On Nov. 28, 1943, she married Virgil Moeller at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Crane Creek. He died Nov. 4, 1998.
She attended school at Freemont No. 2 and German School at Crane Creek. She was a farmer’s wife working together with her husband on the family farm.
Evelyn was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Crane Creek.
Survived by: a daughter, Bonnie Steege of Waterloo; a son, Larry Moeller of Sumner; eight grandchildren, Rhonda (Rich) Gilbert, Brian (Marcy) Moeller, Scott (Sonja) Steege, Roxanne (Brad) Paulsen, Kristie (Kyle) Kuhse, Becki (Mike) Embretson, Darin (Jenny) Steege and Deann (Matt) Dietz; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Amos (Marilyn) Zander of Tripoli.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Steege; three brothers, Harold, William and Willard Zander; and a sister, Doretta Seegers.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Crane Creek, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Crane Creek, Tripoli Nursing Home or St. Croix Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Evelyn enjoyed family activities, social gatherings, sewing, crocheting, word search and tending to her garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.