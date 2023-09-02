August 30, 1942—August 30, 2023

CEDAR FALLS – Evelyn Marie McCulloch, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born on August 30, 1942, in Delta, IA, the daughter of Dwight and Florence (Rose) Fox. She graduated in 1960 from Dunkerton High School. On August 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Lester McCulloch in What Cheer, IA. Evelyn was a ceramic instructor and owned her own ceramic business for 25 years. She also worked at Oster Communications/ProFarmer in the circulation and computer operations departments for 24 years, retiring in 2010.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Lynn) Lewis and Leslie (Mike) Cowles; grandson, Trevor Eastman; granddaughter, Emmylynn (Kevin) Wilkins; great-granddaughter, Madyson Wilkins; brother, Roger (Carol) Fox; sister, Rose (Stan) Lorenz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons-in-law.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Grace Reformed Church.

