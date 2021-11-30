October 30, 1935-November 26, 2021

Evelyn Marie Craig, 86, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.

She was born on October 30, 1935, in Dunkerton, Iowa. The daughter of James and Agnes Reuter Waerenborg. Evelyn married Roger A. Craig on November 5, 1955, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Evelyn attended St. John’s grade school and graduated from St. Mary’s high school. Evelyn worked at Rath Packing Company in the office for 12 years and later drove school bus for Waterloo Community Schools for 22 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

Survivors include: two daughters, Beth (Bob) Starbuck, Rita (Jim) Konrardy both of Waterloo and a son Marty (Sarah) Craig of Fishers, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Sara (Mark) Gallagher, Christopher (Julie) Starbuck, Allison Obermeier, Hannah (Justin) Lynn, Alexis (Cody) Wilson, Jocelyn (Jonathan) Macken, Craig (Alexis) Konrardy, Brooke (Taylor) Otterstatter; nine great-grandchildren, Carter and Gavin Gallagher, Emme and Grant Obermeier, Easton and Payton Wilson, Lydia and Henry Starbuck, Eleanor Lynn and Barrett Otterstatter; a sister Bev (Rick) Albright, and several brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s.

Preceded in death by: her husband Roger; daughter Laura Jo; and her parents.

Services will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday December 2, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday December 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 P.M.rosary.

Memorials may be made to: Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Friendship Village, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com