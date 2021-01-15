Evelyn Mae Copeman

Evelyn was a very dedicated and hardworking woman. Archie and Evelyn owned and operated Archies Drive-In restaurant for many years and always had at least one project she was working on. Evelyn loved helping others in time of need, but she always made sure her family came first. Whenever she could help a family member out, she would be there with a smile and helping hands. Evelyn was a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. She also had a passion for watching all sports and teaching her kids how to play those sports, cooking, playing all sorts of different card games, doing crafts, and spending time with her family and friends.