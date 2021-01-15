May 25, 1929-January 12, 2021
Evelyn Mae Copeman, 91, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, Iowa.
Funeral services for Evelyn will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. Pastor Steve Tyykila will be officiating the service. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Following the service, Evelyn will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grundy Center, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be directed in Evelyn’s name to her family which will later be designated elsewhere. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.ablesfuneralhomes.com. Engelkes Abels Funeral Home is caring for Evelyn and her family.
Evelyn Mae Mooty was born on May 25, 1929 in Washington Township in Grundy Center, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Emma Jane (Cummings) Mooty. She was raised and educated in Grundy Center, where she graduated from Grundy Center High School with the class of 1946. Following high school, Evelyn married the love of her life, Desmond Archie Copeman on May 25, 1948 in Grundy Center, Iowa. From this union they had five children: James, Randall, David, Barbara and Kimberly.
Evelyn was a very dedicated and hardworking woman. Archie and Evelyn owned and operated Archies Drive-In restaurant for many years and always had at least one project she was working on. Evelyn loved helping others in time of need, but she always made sure her family came first. Whenever she could help a family member out, she would be there with a smile and helping hands. Evelyn was a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. She also had a passion for watching all sports and teaching her kids how to play those sports, cooking, playing all sorts of different card games, doing crafts, and spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: James (Patty) Copeman, Randall Copeman, David Copeman, Barbara (Darrel) Shuey and Kimberly Shuey; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Jean Loonan and Joyce Wical; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband: Archie Copeman; parents: Charles Sr. and Emma Mooty; three sisters: Alice Lovell, Lois Mooty and Marjorie Pearson; Brother: Charles Mooty Jr.; sister-in-law: Helene Mooty and three brother-in-law’s: Floyd Pearson, Earl “Mike” Lovell and Earl Wical.
