WATERLOO — Evelyn Maurine Poulin, 93, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Feb. 7, 1925, in Lehigh, daughter of Theron and Hazel Daniels Johnson. She married Percy E. Poulin on Sept. 21, 1955, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo; he died Feb. 23, 2012.

She graduated in 1943 from Waterloo West High. Evelyn had worked at John Deere and Banco Mortgage.

Survived by: her daughter, Vicky (Wally) Markham of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Bradley Lindquist, Michele (Timothy) Peters and Eric (Annie) Cooper; five great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Shelby Werner, Aria and Elysia Cooper and Crystal North; and one sister, Beverly Baish of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; sons Mark S. and Craig P. Poulin; and two brothers, Theodore and Edward Johnson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, or charity of donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Sweet Evelyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. She loved to garden, knit and crochet. A classy lady who was outgoing and adored spending time with friends and family, Evelyn was a true testament of “great things come in small packages.”

Evelyn M. Poulin (1925-2018)
