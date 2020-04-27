Evelyn M. Bonsall

(1926-2020)
Evelyn Bonsall was born in Charles City, Iowa, on October 24, 1926. She passed away at MercyOne Hospital on April 23, 2020. Evelyn was a Charles City High School graduate. On June 16, 1944, she married Donald C. Bonsall in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Evelyn and Don owned and operated Bon Mar Grocery in Waterloo. She later worked as a receptionist for Dr. Telfer at his OB/GYN clinic. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, AMVETS Auxillary, Elklets and Hospice. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, playing cards and occasionally going to the Isle Casino in Waterloo with special friends she met through the Hospice Support Group.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Sheila (Robert) Stickell of Teeds Grove, Iowa; Janet Bonsall and her friend, Jerry Lindsey, of Visalia, California, two granddaughters, Emily (Rick) Kroytz and Laura (Adam) Andress, four grandchildren, Titan, Addie, Keegan and Urijah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents, Ernest and Nellie Anderson, her siblings Edna Banks, Francis Ashley, Lloyd Anderson, and Andy Anderson. A memorial service will be planned at a later date to be held at Unity Presbyterian Church with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.
