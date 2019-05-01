Evelyn M. Barnhart

(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — Evelyn Mae Barnhart, 87, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 28, at Mercy- One Medical Center emergency room.
She was born June 16, 1931, daughter of Robert and Veronica (Traidl) Reiter. She married Ray Barnhart on March 19, 1949, at St. Mary’s Church in Waterloo.
Evelyn worked at home as a homemaker and mother to her children. After, she began to drive a school bus for the Waterloo Public School System.
Survived by: six children, Linda Riggert, Darwin (Rhonda) Barnhart, Patricia Thompson, Pamela (Gary) Peverill, Brenda Barnhart and Debra (Joseph) Heim; 11 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Lawrence and Arnold Reiter; her longtime companion, Charles Hammett Jr.; and a son-in-law, Greg Riggert.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to your favorite charity in Evelyn’s memory.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Evelyn enjoyed her retirement, spending much of her time with friends and family. She loved working in her flower garden, decorating her home, shopping, playing cards and baking. She will be remembered for her sense of humor. She was a caring mother, grandmother and friend and was loved by all.
