Evelyn Angle

CEDAR FALLS – Evelyn M. Angle, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 20, at Bickford Cottage.

She was born June 25, 1921 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, daughter of Earnest and Grace Berry Hammond. She married John J. Angle on December 26, 1942 in Newry, Pennsylvania. He died in 1998.

Evelyn was a Registered Nurse at the Altoona Hospital in Altoona and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Flint, Michigan, retiring in 1989. Following retirement she was active as a private duty nurse.

Survivors include: a son, John (Laura) Angle of Grand Blanc, Michigan; three daughters, Theresa (Steve) Dixon and Debbie (Richard) Webbeking, both of Waterloo and Pam (Ford) Brown of Grand Marais, Michigan; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Ernest and Charles Hammond.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Altoona, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church, where there will be a 9:30 a.m. rosary.

Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Social Concerns.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com.

Evelyn was an amazingly strong woman with a generous heart and a commitment to serve. Service revealed itself through 47 years of nursing, a profession that was stronger than her desire to be a concert pianist. After retirement, she continued her service through caring for neighbors, friends, grandchildren, and often times fellow residents in her senior apartments. She could charm you with her delightful sense of humor and disarm you with just a word or look. She will be missed so very much by every life she touched. We Love you Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, friend, and incredible nurse.

