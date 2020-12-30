Evelyn “Lynn” Westcott

January 30, 1950-December 26, 2020

Evelyn “Lynn” Louise Westcott, 70, of Parkersburg, IA passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Following Lynn’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public services held at this time. The family will be holding a special remembrance at a later date.

Evelyn Louise Westcott was born on January 30, 1950 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Merle (Bohling) Klein. Lynn was such a beautiful and hardworking woman in all that she did. She was blessed with two beautiful daughters: Julie and Kelly

Lynn had a passion for being outside in nature, she loved camping, fishing reading a good book while taking in the warm sunshine and spending time taking care of her garden that she was so proud of but Lynn’s number one passion was her family. Anyone could see that by the way she would smile and get excited anytime her family was going to be visiting. Lynn’s smile was infectious to anyone who crossed paths with her. Lynn truly had a heart of gold and never knew a stranger.